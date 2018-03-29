North Korea pays homage to China before meetings with America and South Korea: Denuclearization?

Kanako Itamae and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, visited President Xi Jinping in China. Hence, it is clear that the old Middle Kingdom remains of utmost importance to North Korea despite some media sources claiming the opposite. Therefore, it was in China that North Korea pledged denuclearization, providing America and South Korea promise to provide certain guarantees.

It appears that North Korea consulted China prior to planned talks with America and South Korea. In other words, political elites in Beijing are maintaining many strings in relation to the Korean Peninsula. Similarly, China pledged to maintain its loyalty towards North Korea, thereby, freeing any fears that North Korea may have.

The President of America, Donald Trump, said, “For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility… Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity.”

Kim is reported to have stated, “It is our consistent stand to be committed to denuclearization on the peninsula, in accordance with the will of late President Kim Il Sung and late General Secretary Kim Jong Il.”

The leader of North Korea also said, “The issue of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula can be resolved, if South Korea and the United States respond to our efforts with goodwill, create an atmosphere of peace and stability while taking progressive and synchronous measures for the realization of peace.”

It is important that any bellicose rhetoric from America and Japan is reduced while the window of opportunity exists. After all, it is clear that South Korea seeks a genuine compromise between both Korea’s.

The BBC reports, “Mr Kim and his wife were greeted with a banquet and a guard of honour, with the North Korean leader reportedly saying he was committed to denuclearisation. China is North Korea’s main economic ally.”

Therefore, America and South Korea should reduce the potency of the military drill that will begin next week in South Korea. If so, this will further help North Korea to trust the perceived enemies of this nation.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-missiles-china/china-says-north-koreas-kim-pledged-commitment-to-denuclearization-idUSKBN1H305W

