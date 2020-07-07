President Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19: Brazil deaths reach 66,000

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil notified the public that he had tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). Of all the political leaders in the world, he is the most outspoken against the potency of the coronavirus.

Despite this, Bolsonaro looked gaunt after announcing his positive test. Yet the macho angle of the leader of Brazil entailed that he stayed positive for the camera. Therefore, the following days will highlight the severity of his virus because the consequences are extremely varied.

Bolsonaro earlier this year said, “After being stabbed, I’m not going to be brought down by a little flu.”

In Brazil, the coronavirus is responsible for killing 66,000 people and the deaths are continuing to flow. Yet, unlike some nations where economic development is spread more equally, the problem of absolute poverty exists in Brazil. Hence, for Bolsonaro, he stresses that lockdowns will endanger more people based on millions already struggling to survive.

The BBC reports, “Despite the rising numbers, President Bolsonaro has argued that regional lockdowns are having a more damaging effect than the virus itself, and accused the media of spreading panic and paranoia.”

On television, Bolsonaro announced having coronavirus. He said, “There’s no reason for fear. That’s life.”

He continued, “Life goes on. I thank God for my life and the role I’ve been given to decide the future of this great nation that is called Brazil.”

Overall, the death toll of 66,000 is likely to increase much higher. Also, political and social divisions will continue to grow. In this sense, America and Brazil seem less cohesive than other nations fighting the coronavirus crisis. Therefore, the economic angle opposed to tight lockdowns will remain contentious.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-53319517

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes