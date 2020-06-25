Tokyo covid-19 cases increase: Yuriko Koike distracted and the heatstroke angle

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The number of infections from coronavirus (Covid-19) is increasing in Tokyo. This comes after five weeks of extremely low reported cases. Thus, while the numbers aren’t dangerously high, it is still a concern. Equally important, the psychological angle is frightening for workers and others who have to travel by public transport.

Once more, the nightlife angle is partly to blame. However, the Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike seems aloof from proper measures. It also comes at a time when Koike seeks re-election. Hence, just like the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, it appears that she is distracted again. After all, the first main peak in Tokyo parallels with the postponement of the Olympics.

Yesterday 55 new infections were reported and this is the highest since early May. Thus recent figures are climbing once more. Therefore, for people in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama this is a concern.

It is baffling to many people why Koike continues to allow the sex entertainment and nightlife angle to threaten Tokyoites? After all, why should the overwhelming majority of Tokyoites be threatened by the selfishness of a minority?

Worryingly, Koike’s policy is threatening to overlap with the height of summer, and with each new day, this is another problem. Thus it is perplexing why Koike is giving the coronavirus a chance to increase once more.

This notably applies to the sex entertainment district of Kabukicho in Shinjuku and other areas related to the nightlife scene. Therefore, more people will use facemasks in the height of summer and this will increase the chances of heatstroke and generate more stress.

In a recent article by the Modern Tokyo Times, it was stipulated, “The Japanese high summer isn’t in full flow yet but the fear of increased heatstroke deaths is very real. Of course, people often die from heatstroke in Japan during the height of summer. However, the coronavirus (Covid-19) angle is setting off alarm bells. This relates to the increased temperature generated by facemasks and other side effects.”

It is known that if 32 degrees Celsius then with a facemask it increases to 36. Even worse, around the mouth, it can reach 40 degrees Celsius. On top of this, the heat of buildings, pollution, traffic, and trapped heat in train stations will also increase the temperature. Therefore, if the coronavirus angle had disappeared, most people wouldn’t worry about a facemask during the height of summer.

Koike doesn’t seem to understand that the height of summer will increase more dangers. Heatstroke deaths are common in Japan during terrible periods when the temperature is shockingly high. However, because of the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases, more people will use facemasks and endanger themselves.

Some facemask companies are reducing the heat but many people use cheaper facemasks. More important, facemasks during the height of summer will increase the possibility of heatstroke, make work even more uncomfortable, and this will increase the psychological impact of coronavirus. Therefore, Tokyoites and people in the surrounding prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama need politicians who care.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

