Tokyo News: High new infections once more before the minimalistic State of Emergency

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama are preparing for a minimalistic State of Emergency related to the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis. This is based on the leader of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, focusing fully on economic activity. Therefore, despite the seriousness of the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo – that, in turn, is impacting on neighboring prefectures – the expected State of Emergency will be extremely basic.

Today, another 1,278 people became infected in Tokyo from a rather low number of tests taken. Hence, new daily and weekly highs look set to continue. Indeed, the number of severe cases in Tokyo is at a record high.

Suga, not fooling many people, uttered, “We are taking the situation seriously, so it is necessary to send a stronger message. I think carrying out limited but intensive measures will be effective.”

In reality, Prime Minister Suga didn’t want to cancel the tourist campaign. Also, like the Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, Suga is focused on holding the postponed Olympic Games this year. Thus a muddled policy in Japan of encouraging tourism during a pandemic is followed by a late response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The minimalistic State of Emergency will witness bars and restaurants being told to close by 8 pm in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama. Similarly, people will be told to refrain from going outside unless necessary after 8 pm.

Overall, it appears that the government of Japan is hoping to wish the coronavirus crisis away and is waiting for the vaccine angle to work several months later.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

