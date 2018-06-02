The US condemns China for intimidating neighbors in the South China Sea

Sawako Uchida and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The United States Defense Secretary, Jim Mattis, notified China that America is becoming increasingly disillusioned by China’s militarization and overt intimidation of neighboring nations in the South China Sea. Mattis stipulated openly that America desires to work with China based on mutual understanding. However, America refuses to stand by and see China’s increasing encroachment throughout the South China Sea without counteracting.

Mattis stated, “The U.S. will continue to pursue a constructive, results-oriented relationship with China, cooperation whenever possible will be the name of the game and competing vigorously where we must … of course we recognize any sustainable Indo-Pacific order has a role for China.”

America, just like regional nations throughout the South China Sea, is becoming agitated by China’s militarization of this strategic region. This is based on China’s refusal to accept that its claim to vast areas is causing regional concern. Hence, the pro-active military measures by China in the South China Sea is threatening open sea-lanes. Therefore, it appears as a concerted measure by the political elites in Beijing to dictate and control an instrumental economic trading zone by stealth based on military might.

Mattis continued, “Despite China’s claims to the contrary, the placement of these weapon systems is tied directly to military use for the purposes of intimidation and coercion.”

China will obviously point the finger back at America in relation to intervening and enforcing areas of national security well outside the natural remit of this nation. Despite this, two wrongs never make a right. Hence, regional nations including Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam are all alarmed by China’s encroachment and militarization of the region.

The New York Time reports, “On Sunday, two American warships sailed within 12 miles of islands in the South China Sea, in an attempt to assert the United States’ stance on freedom of navigation in international waters. China has laid claim to most of the South China Sea, in defiance of international norms.”

Therefore, America is notifying China that they will not sit idly, while elites in Beijing plot more encroachment across large swathes of the South China Sea. Hence, America is implementing a more pro-Taiwan policy based on China’s behavior and reaching out throughout the region. At the same time, regional nations know that America understands the genuine collective concerns they have towards China’s militarization and political demands throughout the South China Sea.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-asia-security/mattis-warns-of-chinese-intimidation-says-u-s-seeks-results-oriented-ties-idUSKCN1IY016

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/01/world/asia/mattis-south-china-sea.html

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes