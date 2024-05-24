ADF Islamists Continue to Butcher Christians in the DRC

Kanako Mita and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) killed at least 11 Christians in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). ADF Islamist massacres against Christians are all too common.

The ADF began its terrorist network in Uganda. However, this Islamist movement is more known for killing Christians in the DRC.

Christians were targeted in the village of Ndimo (Ituri Province) by ADF Islamists. Accordingly, innocent civilians were killed once more by the ADF – and others were kidnapped.

One Christian survivor – in utter shock – told International Christian Concern about the latest massacre. The survivor said, “The ruthless and barbaric actions of the ADF rebels have plunged our once peaceful village into a state of fear, leaving us traumatized and vulnerable. The scale of the atrocities committed by the ADF rebels in Ndimo is beyond comprehension, as more than five families mourn their loved ones and struggle to come to terms with the senseless violence that has shattered our community.”

Mulinde Esemo – A church leader in Butembo – said, “We are living in a very tense situation here in Eastern DRC, both in towns and in the villages. Scores of believers have been killed in cold blood by the ADF rebels. It is a massacre like one killing animals.”

ADF Islamists pledge complete loyalty to ISIS (Islamic State – IS) in the DRC. Hence, Christians are burnt alive and hacked to death with machetes by Islamists – and other brutal ADF methods of killing innocent Christians.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Sunni Islamists internationally are enslaving the Yazidis, butchering Christians (DRC, Nigeria, Mozambique, and other nations), killing the Shia, killing Jews, and persecuting Buddhists (Southern Thailand) and Hindus (Bangladesh and Pakistan).”

