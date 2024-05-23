Japan Art and Kawase Hasui: The Moon

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The highly acclaimed Kawase Hasui (1883-1957) created countless stunning landscapes and seascapes.

His amazing Shin-Hanga (New Prints) parted with the old world of ukiyo-e that blessed Japan throughout the Edo Period. Accordingly, all three prints focus on Hasui’s attributes – with the moon being the binding theme.

The British Museum says, “In 1907 he began studying Western-style art, especially landscape, at the Hakuba-kai (White Horse Society) and took guidance from Okada Saburosuke (1869-1939); subsequently in 1910 he became a pupil of Kaburaki Kiyokata who gave him the art name Hasui, though the greatest influence on his style and palette was the ‘Nihonga’ painter Imamura Shiko (1880-1916).”

Hasui utilized the four seasons. Also, he is famous for producing many prints that focus on declining light. Hence, the late evening period to the potency of moonlight is expressed often.

The Virginia Art Museum says, “In 1918, he began creating Shin-hanga (new prints) and designed more than 600 prints during the following 40 years.”

He produced atmospheric art throughout his life.

