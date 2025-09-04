Japanese Art and Shinto

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Ito Nisaburo was born in the final years of the Meiji era (1868–1912), a period of significant cultural and political transformation in Japan. Growing up in Kyoto, he was deeply influenced by his surroundings and his family. As a result, high culture, traditional arts, and the philosophies (and faiths) of Buddhism, Confucianism, and Shintoism became integral to his upbringing and worldview.

The Kamigamo Shinto Shrine, with its iconic torii gate, is depicted above—a symbol of Kyoto’s spiritual and cultural heritage. During this period, several other shin hanga artists with ties to Kyoto emerged, including Asada Benji, Hasegawa Konobu (also known as Sadanobu), Eiichi Kotozuka, Tokuriki Tomikichiro, and other notable figures who contributed to the movement.

Sawako Utsumi (art above) is a contemporary Japanese artist from northern Japan whose work blends elements of both Japanese and European artistic traditions. Her art is also shaped by spiritual influences, drawing from Buddhism, Christianity, and Shintoism.

The BBC says, “Shinto is not a way of explaining the world. What matters are rituals that enable human beings to communicate with kami.”

Nomura Yoshimitsu (1870–1958) was also born during the transformative Meiji Period (similar to Ito Nisaburo). The print above is from his Famous Places of Kyoto print series, completed in the early years of the Showa Period.

Throughout Japan’s long and intricate history, Buddhism and Shinto—the indigenous spiritual current—have deeply shaped its cultural soul and worldview. Over time, Confucianism and, to a lesser extent, Taoism (Daoism) also wove their way into the ethical and philosophical fabric of the nation, particularly influencing concepts of harmony, duty, and social order (this notably applies to Confucianism).

The Fushimi Inari Shinto Shrine (above) in Kyoto remains a powerful symbol of spiritual tradition, continuing to draw both pilgrims and tourists in modern times. On the website of this Shinto shrine, it says, “In the 1300 years since its establishment in 711AD, people have gathered here to pray for bountiful harvests, business prosperity, the safety of their home and family and the fulfillment of all kinds of other wishes.”

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/shinto-and-color-fusions-homage-to-yamamoto-hosui-sawako-utsumi.html

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/modern-japanese-art-in-the-shadow-of-the-past-utsumi-and-kano-school-sawako-utsumi.html

https://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes