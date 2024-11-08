Al-Shabaab Islamists in Somalia Kill 11 Soldiers

Murad Makhmudov and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

Al-Shabaab Islamist insurgents killed at least 11 soldiers in southern parts of Somalia. The soldiers were government and regional forces.

It appears to be a reprisal attack after central forces attacked al-Shabaab insurgents. Hence, the Islamist insurgents killed soldiers in the environs of Wayaanta. This place isn’t far from the strategic city of Kismayo.

Al-Shabaab – similar to other Islamic groups, including Al-Qaeda and ISIS (Islamic State – IS) – seeks the establishment of a conservative Sharia Islamic state. Despite drone strikes by America and Turkey and other types of military support – similar to regional African nations helping Somalia – the al-Shabaab Islamists are tenacious.

Al-Shabaab is also involved in intrigues in northern Kenya and parts of Ethiopia. Hence, apostates to Christianity are killed by al-Shabaab Islamists in Somalia and Kenya.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Similar to the Taliban in Afghanistan (now in power), the al-Shabaab Islamic insurgents melt away when under intense pressure. This will be followed by terrorist attacks in Mogadishu – and internal fortifications in areas where al-Shabaab dominates.”

Voice of America reports, “Al-Shabab has been fighting successive Somali governments since 2006. The group controls large countryside areas in south-central Somalia. After the president of Somalia came to power in May 2022, self-organized local fighters supported by federal forces removed al-Shabab from vast areas in the central regions.”

Recently, al-Shabaab suffered losses in the environs of Yaaqle. However, they also killed two African Union soldiers in Mogadishu.

The African Union (ATMIS) said, “The heinous attack will not deter us and the Somali security forces from pursuing lasting peace and in Somalia.”

Al-Shabaab also isn’t deterred by losses, irrespective if killed by government soldiers from Somalia or by international forces. Accordingly, the conflict will continue for the foreseeable future.

