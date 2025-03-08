Alawites and Islamist HTS Clash in Syria near Latakia

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Alawites and Islamist forces under the ruling elites of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) clashed near Latakia in Syria. This happened after Alawites (deemed pro-Assad forces) ambushed security forces loyal to the HTS in Jableh (near Latakia).

HTS and other Sunni Islamist forces – some backed by NATO Turkey – took control over most of Syria after the Syrian government under President Bashar al-Assad suddenly collapsed from within.

Since then, hundreds of Alawites have been killed – including Alawite clerics. Hence, these killings and the relentless pressure of HTS are unleashing a response from this embattled religious minority that doesn’t trust the long-term intentions of the HTS.

Other minorities, including the Druze and Kurds, also worry about the Islamist HTS movement. This concerns what awaits Syria. Will it be a multi-ethnic and multi-faith society – or a theocratic future under Sunni Islamism?

AP News reports, “Rami Abdurrahman, head of the monitoring group, said the gunmen who ambushed the police force were Alawites. He added that on Thursday night, pro-Assad gunmen were in full control of the former president’s hometown of Qardaha.”

Abdurrahman continued, “These are the worst clashes since the fall of the regime.”

The final death toll isn’t fully known. However, reports claim 35 members of HTS loyalists were killed and 32 Alawites. Four civilians have also been killed.

The BBC says, “Local gunmen took hold of military zones, where they holed up in areas in the Latakia mountains to launch attacks, while others holed up in Jableh city.”

Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa knows that other tensions remain – for example, recent clashes erupted with Druze forces. At the same time, the Kurdish question remains.

Alawites – and some Christians – fear the HTS Islamist intent on society. Accordingly, with Alawites suffering at the hands of Islamists in rural Homs and Latakia – then tensions are increasing.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes