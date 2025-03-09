Alawites Butchered in Syria by Sunni Islamists (Over 300 Alawites Killed)

Murad Makhmudov, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sunni Islamists supporting the ruling elites of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Syria have butchered over 300 Alawite civilians. It highlights that the Islamic State (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda mentality of sectarian hatred exists within HTS.

It shames European and Gulf nations who seek a re-approachment with the HTS Islamist interim government. Also, NATO Turkey works openly with the HTS and other Sunni Islamist forces who are anti-Kurdish and anti-secular.

France 24 reports, “Syrian security forces and their allies have killed 340 civilians belonging to the country’s Alawite minority since Thursday, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Saturday.“

Several hundred Alawites had already been killed – including Alawite religious clerics – before recent clashes between Alawites and HTS allies near Latakia. Hence, this embattled minority responded by ambushing security forces loyal to the HTS in Jableh (near Latakia).

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that Sunni Islamists were involved in “executions” against Alawite civilians. Also, Sunni Islamist HTS loyalists involved themselves in “looting” against Alawite properties.

This human rights group said, “The vast majority of the victims were summarily executed by elements affiliated to the Ministry of Defence and the Interior.”

Medya News reports, “The root of the Alawite uprising lies in widespread dissatisfaction with the policies of the HTS-led interim government. Many in the Alawite community see the group’s approach as a continuation of the centralized governance that defined the Assad era, albeit under a different ideological banner. The interim rule of Ahmed al-Sharaa (Abu Mohammad al-Julani) has so far excluded communities such as the Alawites, Druze, and Kurds from national conferences and decision-making processes. The Druze have declared autonomy, while the Kurds continue to push for a decentralized, democratic Syria.”

Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa knows that tensions remain in various parts of the country. For example, recent clashes erupted with Druze forces. Also, the Kurdish question remains – and the role of secularism in society.

Alawites need protection under the prevailing conditions. Hence, the international community can’t look away from the brutal deeds of the HTS.

Kurds must also note how dangerous the situation is if they decide to de-militarize.

