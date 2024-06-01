America Allows Ukraine to Utilize Weapons Inside Russia (Kharkov Region)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The administration of President Joe Biden is upping the ante along with several NATO powers – notably France and the United Kingdom – in allowing Ukraine to utilize American weapons inside the Russian Federation.

This permission applies to the Kharkov (Kharkiv) region and the northwestern border area between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. The go-ahead comes at a time when Ukraine is losing ground to the advancing forces of the Russian Federation and allied indigenous forces from Donbass (Donbas).

Kharkov is approximately 30 kilometers from the Russian Federation.

America maintains that the overall policy remains intact outside of this strategic region.

The BBC – citing a US government official – reports, “Our policy with respect to prohibiting the use of Army Tactical Missile System [ATACMS] or long-range strikes inside of Russia has not changed.”

However, the Russian Federation will view the change negatively and deem it threatening. Hence, it remains to be seen how political elites in Moscow will respond to this dangerous stage in the conflict.

The BBC says, “Russian forces appear to have recently taken advantage of a window of opportunity to push deeper into Ukrainian territory in Kharkiv as Kyiv waits for further Western weapons to arrive at the front.”

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy supports Ukraine. Yet, she doesn’t currently seek to become entangled by the intrigues of America, France, the United Kingdom, and other ardent anti-Russian members within NATO.

Meloni said, “It is better to strengthen the ability to equip Ukraine with effective air defense systems … This allows us to protect Ukraine’s civilian population without the situation getting out of hand.”

Dmitry Peskov (Kremlin Spokesperson) said, “NATO member states, especially the United States, and other European capitals in recent days and weeks have entered a new round of escalating tension. They are doing this deliberately, we hear many belligerent statements. This is nothing more than provoking a new level of tension.”

Reuters reports (informed by a government official), “The President recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use U.S.-supplied weapons for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkiv region so Ukraine can hit back against Russian forces that are attacking them or preparing to attack them.”

The Donbass (Donbas) environs and Novorossiya naturally tie in with the Russian Federation. However, the Soviet Union altered the borders dramatically under Communist rule to the detriment of Russians. Therefore, nationalism on both sides – Ukrainian and Russian – encouraged by NATO powers is witnessing a brutal war.

It is hoped that the Russian Federation and Ukraine will finally resolve the ongoing crisis rather than the conflict resulting in never-ending deaths.

