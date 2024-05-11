Arabs Massacre Africans in Darfur: Sudan and RSF

Human Rights Watch condemned the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied Arab militias for the ethnic cleansing of African Masalits and other non-Arab ethnic groups.

Human Rights Watch reports, “Attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias in El Geneina, the capital city of Sudan’s West Darfur state, from April to November 2023, killed at least thousands of people and left hundreds of thousands as refugees, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The crimes against humanity and widespread war crimes were committed in the context of an ethnic cleansing campaign against the ethnic Massalit and other non-Arab populations in and around El Geneina.”

The report by Human Rights Watch says, “Women and girls were raped, and detainees were tortured and otherwise ill-treated. The RSF and allied militias methodically destroyed civilian infrastructure. They looted on a grand scale, and they burned, shelled, and razed neighborhoods to the ground, homing in on neighborhoods and sites, including schools, hosting primarily Massalit displaced communities.”

Reuters reports, “It was a rolling ethnic killing campaign that lasted for weeks. The target: the city’s darker-skinned Masalit tribe, for whom West Darfur is their historical homeland. The Arab attackers, multiple survivors said, often referred to the Masalit as “anbai,” meaning slave.”

Slavery only ended in the land of Mecca (Saudi Arabia) in the 1960s. Hence, similar to ISIS (Islamic State – IS) enslaving the Yazidis in Iraq, Arabs in Sudan also enslaved the Dinka and other African ethnic groups in Sudan in recent history. Therefore, the Arab Muslim slavery angle is alive and thriving in parts of the Arab Muslim-dominated world.

The United Nations is also warning of probable massacres by the RSF and allied Arab militias in El Fasher (Al-Fashir). This part of Sudan is under attack by the RSF.

Darfur, known for appalling massacres against various African ethnic groups (Fur, Masalit, and Zaghawa) in recent history, witnessed the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Africans by Arab Muslims between 2003 and 2005. Accordingly, since the latest conflict broke out in Sudan, ethnic massacres once more targeted African ethnic groups in the Darfur region.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield (United States Ambassador to the United Nations) said, “There are already credible reports that the RSF and its allied militias have razed multiple villages west of El Fasher.“

The Ambassador continued, “And as we speak, the RSF is planning an imminent attack on El Fasher.”

The United States Secretary of State (Antony Blinken) said, “Masalit civilians have been hunted down and left for dead in the streets, their homes set on fire, and told that there is no place in Sudan for them.”

At the moment, 18 million people need humanitarian aid in Sudan – with vast numbers being children.

The Guardian reports, “The violence in El Geneina and Ardamata has drawn parallels with the genocide of the mid-2000s, when Kalashnikov-wielding Arab militias called the Janjaweed crushed a rebellion by African groups in Darfur, killing an estimated 300,000. The RSF emerged out of the Janjaweed.”

The situation in Darfur is dire concerning the ethnic angle of many massacres.

Despite the crisis in Sudan and other nations, including Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Myanmar, and Syria, the international media is fixated on two conflicts (Ukraine and Gaza) – to the detriment of other conflicts where people need economic and humanitarian assistance.

