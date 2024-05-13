Japan Art and Tokuoka Shinsen: Simplicity of Beauty

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Tokuoka Shinsen (1896-1972) was born in the environs of Kyoto. Accordingly, it is easy to imagine how Koyosan, Kyoto, Nara, and other areas of high culture impacted his artistic soul.

He was born during the Meiji Period (1868-1912). Hence, Tokuoka Shinsen witnessed the cultural, political, and social convulsions of this period of Japanese history.

The Meiji Period was also revolutionary concerning the art world. This concerns the opportunities for Japanese artists to study in distant lands and the old world of ukiyo-e, rinpa (rimpa), and other art forms emanating from Japan being challenged by new artistic ideas.

The Hiroshima Museum of Art says, “A Japanese-style painter in Kyoto circle, and active as one of the representative pupils of Seiho Takeuchi during and after World War II. After creating the originally realistic style affected by the western-realism, he opened a new style in Japan, driving the simplification and decorativeness rooted in Japanese classicism.”

Tokuoka Shinsen produced stunning art where simplicity was turned into beauty.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes