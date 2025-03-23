Art of Japan and Maekawa Senpan: Countryside Ladies

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Maekawa Senpan (1888-1960) is famous for sosaku hanga (creative prints). This is despite studying oil painting under Asai Chū (1856-1907).

He was a political radical – and artistically, very independent. Accordingly, his focus on the countryside – and countryside ladies in this article – impacted his life.

The British Museum says: “Maekawa was one of the great personalities of twentieth-century Japanese prints, a man of notable independence, and a political radical, yet a staunch traditionalist and supporter of Japanese folk life and customs.”

Minami Kunzo (1883-1950) impacted the artistic future of Maekawa Senpan. Hence, he took his advice and focused on woodblock printing.

Maekawa said: “Etching? Wood engraving? Painting? They’re simply not agreeable to me. To me, the wood-print quality is everything. Even calligraphy made with a brush is never wholly satisfying. I like a character only when it has been cut in wood.”

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes



