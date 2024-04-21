Nigeria and Christians Killed Endlessly by Islamists: Fulani to Boko

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Nigeria is a land where Christians are butchered endlessly. In 2023, approximately 8,000 Christians were killed by various Islamic forces – from Fulani Islamists to Boko Haram.

Recent reports claim that over 100 Christians have been killed in the Plateau State. This concerns 16 villages being attacked by Muslims in the district of Mangu.

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto said, “Over the years, these murderers have left their footprints of blood and tears across the length and breadth of the entire northern states, indiscriminately wrecking destruction across large swaths of land and communities.”

Bishop Kukah continued, “In all this, the Nigerian state and its security agencies are blindsided.”

Irrespective of who is in power in Nigeria, the blood keeps flowing decade after decade.

Islamists also kill moderate Muslims in high numbers. However, Fulani Islamists slaughter Christians based on religion and ethnicity.

Vatican News reports, “Christians risk their lives not only at the hands of Boko Haram, but also of ethnic Fulani Muslim herders who have joined Islamist extremist groups… The attacks have led to mass forcible displacement. About 5 million Christians have been displaced and forced into Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps within Nigeria and refugee camps at regional and sub-regional borders…”

The perpetrators of these massacres utilize ethnic or religious hatred – even if the government is using the traction of “armed gangs” concerning some attacks. Accordingly, the latest massacre of at least 100 Christians in the Plateau state by Fulani Islamists – central Nigeria – is the continuation of endless insecurity and religious-based massacres that blight this country.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Christians are being killed by various Muslim forces in Nigeria – from Sunni Islamist terrorist groups to ethnic massacres by the Fulani aimed at Christians. The only consistency in Nigeria is that fresh massacres will follow – and the international media will downplay the crisis by taking the ‘anti-Christian’ element out of the equation.”

Christians need to form militias to protect themselves because the government of Nigeria can’t be trusted – nor the armed forces who have betrayed the embattled Christians for decades.

