Bangladesh Political Protests: 3 Dead and Opposition Figure Arrested

Sawako Utsumi and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

Political protests in Bangladesh led to intense clashes with the security forces of this nation.

Reports claim three people died in the protests called by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). This includes a police officer who was allegedly hacked to death.

Opposition forces, including the BNP, seek the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. They demand her immediate resignation and for the general election of the following year to be implemented by a non-partisan caretaker central government – whereby the democratic process is firmly entrenched in the body politic of Bangladesh.

The Dhaka Tribune reports, “The BNP has announced a three-day all-out blockade program across the country from tomorrow to protest the police attack on Saturday’s mass rally, the arrest of senior leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and others, and harassment amid its ongoing one-point movement for the resignation of the government.”

The BBC reports, “Mr Alamgir has led the party since chairwoman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia was arrested and jailed for five years on corruption charges.“

Both main parties will further take the opposite stance. Hence, more protests, further political discontent, and the increase of political tensions.

France 24 (News Wires) reports, “Amid growing tension in a country dominated by the two major dynastic political parties of Hasina and Zia, the ruling party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader said Sunday that there would be no dialogue with the opposition before the election unless it agrees with four issues, including the ruling out of a caretaker government. The party is also demanding that Hasina remain the head of government until the election, and it rejects any changes to the Election Commission.”

One ordinary transport worker was burnt to death – after being caught up in the ensuing violent protests.

The general secretary of Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association (Khandaker Enayet Ullah) uttered, “Terrorists of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami set fire to five vehicles from different transport operators on Saturday and seven other vehicles during the general strike on Sunday…”

Lee Jay Walker says, “Bangladesh needs a political reset where all sides seek a compromise to break the negative impasse.”

