Myanmar Army Loses Ground Against Three Brotherhood Alliance Near China

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Myanmar flows between authoritarianism and ethnic conflict decade after decade – with only the democratic window of rule under former State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi providing brief hope.

The arrest of the revered Aung San Suu Kyi and the crushing of democracy entailed a new dangerous stage for Myanmar. Accordingly, the PDF (People’s Defense Force) and alliances between ethnic groups are putting enormous pressure on government forces in various parts of the country.

Government forces near the border with China lost ground to the Three Brotherhood Alliance in the Shan state.

Lee Jay Walker says, “The Three Brotherhood Alliance consisting of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, the Arakan Army, and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) – along with the PDF and improvised drone warfare – are upping the ante against the state apparatus of Myanmar.”

The Three Brotherhood Alliance said they are “dedicated to eradicating the oppressive military dictatorship, a shared aspiration of the entire Myanmar population.”

China’s role is murky because political elites in Beijing have cordial relations with the military leadership of Myanmar and various ethnic groups opposed to central forces.

The spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of China said, “China is highly concerned about the clashes… avoid escalation of incidents and take practical and effective measures to ensure security and stability along the China-Myanmar border.”

Voice of America reports, “Battles were reported in the townships of Kyaukme, Kutkai, Lashio, Laukkaing, Muse and Namhkan in northern Shan state, beginning with simultaneous attacks at dawn.”

Colonel Tar Aik Kyaw – the TNLA spokesperson – said, “In the past ethnic minorities fought the dictatorship alone but today all ethnicities resist this junta. If everyone throughout the country joins this operation, we can break the dictatorship.”

The Irrawaddy reports, “All trade routes with China, including the busiest border in Muse, are now reportedly under Brotherhood Alliance control and currently closed due to ongoing fighting. The Burma People’s Liberation Army (BPLA) has joined the attacks on junta targets.”

Aung San Suu Kyi is the one “ray of hope” to return the country to the path of democracy.

However, it is debatable whether the military will take the appropriate steps and make compromises under the prevailing conditions. After all, they have opened up a new “can of worms” through their actions against Aung San Suu Kyi and the crushing of the path of democracy.

If national unity doesn’t emerge, then Myanmar is set for continuing death and everlasting economic hardship for countless numbers of ordinary people.

Indeed, Myanmar faces disintegration under the prevailing conditions.

