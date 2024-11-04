Bolivia Tensions: Socialist Power Concentration Turns On Itself

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Political tensions in Bolivia are nothing new (similar to other nations on this continent). However, the socialist power concentration angle between President Luis Arce and former President Evo Morales is eating away at the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS).

Le Monde reports, “Supporters of former President Evo Morales in Bolivia have taken more than 200 soldiers hostage, the country’s government reported Saturday, November 2, as unrest prompted by an abuse investigation of the ex-leader continued for a third week.”

Arce – on learning about three military units being seized by supporters of Morales in central regions of Bolivia – said it is a “…criminal act that is far from any legitimate social claim of the indigenous peasant movement.”

Reuters reports, “Bolivian President Luis Arce accused followers of his former mentor-turned-rival, Evo Morales, of being behind an armed takeover of military posts and holding soldiers hostage on Friday, ramping up tensions in the already restive Andean nation.”

Soldiers were taken hostage in the environs of Cochabamba. This region is a Morales stronghold.

One soldier in a video says, “The Cacique Maraza Regiment has been taken over by Tipnis activists. They have cut off our water and electricity – and are keeping us hostage.”

Tensions have increased more dramatically between Arce and Morales since the former leader was accused of statutory rape. This is based on severe accusations that Morales impregnated a young teenage girl aged 15.

Morales responded by refusing to testify in a Bolivian court of justice.

The BBC reports, “(Morales) supporters had clashed with followers of his rival, current President Luis Arce, on several occasions earlier this year. Both men intend to run as candidates for the ruling Mas party in the country’s 2025 presidential elections.”

Morales was forced to step down after initially declaring himself the winner of the 2019 election. However, mass protests broke out based on election fraud. Also, the military warned Morales to resign. Therefore, he resigned – since then, the power concentration dynamics of MAS have reduced the socialist angle to egotism.

AFP reports, “Despite being barred from running again, Morales wants to challenge his former ally turned rival President Luis Arce for the nomination of the leftwing Mas party in the country’s August 2025 presidential election.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “The people of Bolivia need political stability – and not internal socialist elite ego trips that threaten instability. Both individuals need to escape the trap of power concentration.”

