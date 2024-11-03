Japanese Artists and Flowers That Died Before Blooming (Zen Buddhist Death Poem)
Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
All three Japanese artists in this article died at a relatively young age. Hence, one can only imagine how these artistic flowers would have developed if life had been kinder.
Above is a stunning art piece by Yuzo Saeki (1898-1928). His short life encompasses many dreams that were shattered in the final years of his life. This concerns his alienation in France, poverty, health issues, and his mental state shortly before dying.
He died in a mental hospital in France while being destitute. Henceforth, the culmination of tuberculosis, a nervous breakdown brought on by overwork, limited economic means to survive, and still painting outside despite worsening health conditions – all led to the tragic ending to the life of Yuzo Saeki.
The art above is by Tanaka Kyokichi (1892-1915). He was born in the cultural prefecture of Wakayama. Accordingly, like Yuzo Saeki, he was born in the Kansai region of Japan.
In 1913, Tanaka Kyokichi – similar to Yuzo Saeki – was diagnosed with tuberculosis. Astonishingly, in the same year, he first took up the challenge of woodblock printing. Therefore, despite the shadow of death, Tanaka Kyokichi was determined to express himself through the prism of art.
Matsuo Bashō (1644-1694) beautifully wrote:
Falling ill on a journey
my dreams go wandering
over withered fields
The final art piece (print) is by Inoue Yasuji (1864-1889). He sadly died when in his mid-twenties – hence, like the flowers of Tanaka Kyokichi and Yuzo Saeki, he also died before reaching full bloom.
The Zen Buddhist Monk Kozan Ichikyo (1283–1360) said:
Empty-handed I entered the world
Barefoot I leave it.
My coming, my going —
Two simple happenings
That got entangled.
