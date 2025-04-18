Christians Killed after Palm Sunday Services by Islamists in Nigeria

Murad Makhmudov, Michiyo Tanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Christians in Nigeria are butchered continuously by several different Islamic forces that butcher this embattled community in various parts of the country.

The latest massacre of Christians took place in Plateau State. Accordingly, 54 Christians were killed by Islamic extremists from the Fulani ethnic group. This happened following Christian services celebrating Palm Sunday.

International Christian Concern reports, “Following Palm Sunday celebrations on April 13, Islamic Fulani extremists slaughtered at least 54 Christians in the village of Zikke near Jos, Plateau state. Local leaders are calling the attack ‘a targeted act of genocide against the Christian community’…”

Once more, the Nigerian security forces failed Christians. Amnesty International – reporting on the massacre of Christians (children to the elderly) by Islamists – said, “The inexcusable security lapses must be investigated.”

Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang (Plateau State Governor) said, “What we are witnessing is not mere herder-farmer clashes, but a calculated campaign of genocide.”

Vatican News reports, “Christians risk their lives not only at the hands of Boko Haram, but also of ethnic Fulani Muslim herders who have joined Islamist extremist groups… The attacks have led to mass forcible displacement. About 5 million Christians have been displaced and forced into Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps within Nigeria and refugee camps at regional and sub-regional borders…”

Christians are being killed by various Muslim forces in Nigeria – from Sunni Islamist terrorist groups to ethnic massacres by the Fulani aimed at Christians. The only consistency in Nigeria is that fresh massacres will follow – and the international media will downplay the crisis by taking the ‘anti-Christian’ element out of the equation.

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah (Christian leader) of Sokoto said, “Over the years, these murderers have left their footprints of blood and tears across the length and breadth of the entire northern states, indiscriminately wrecking destruction across large swaths of land and communities.”

Bishop Kukah continued, “In all this, the Nigerian state and its security agencies are blindsided.”

Christians in Nigeria are innocent lambs being slaughtered year after year. Hence, the one continuity is that the massacre of Christians by Islamists will continue because of the failure of the state apparatus.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes