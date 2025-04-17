Japan Art and Buddhist Monks in Deep Winter: Tree of Life

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

This stunning art piece is by Sawako Utsumi. It is titled “Buddhist Monks in Deep Winter and the Tree of Life.”

Accordingly, the focus is on two Buddhist monks, who are walking in the snow-filled environment of winter. In the distance is a Buddhist temple. Therefore, this is their final destination on this trip.

Nichiren (1222-1282) – a revered Buddhist monk – said, “Winter always turns into Spring. Never, from ancient times on, has anyone heard or seen of winter turning back to autumn.”

The Buddhist ‘Tree of Life’ also shines brightly (represented by the colorful tree). Hence, the radiance of faith shines through the color of the tree. Therefore, the radiance is in the hearts of the Buddhist monks – which transcends itself in the ‘Tree of Life,’ that is never ending until Nirvana is reached.

Nichiren said, “Life in this world is limited. Never be in the least bit afraid!”

The delightful mountain landscape illuminates the various religious and angles of nature. Accordingly, while the tree might be ‘real’ or an ‘illusion of the mind’ – it connects to enlightenment and existence. Henceforth, rebirth and ultimate freedom enter the mindset of Buddhists on this path of life.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/buddhist-monks-in-deep-winter-and-the-tree-of-life-sawako-utsumi.html?newartwork=true Buddhist Monks in Deep Winter and the Tree of Life

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes