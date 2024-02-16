Contemporary Japanese Art: Villages of Serenity and Fantasy

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sawako Utsumi is a contemporary Japanese artist. In these two contrasting art pieces, Utsumi utilizes color and serenity. However, while one village resembles a tranquil village, the other looks magical and dreamy.

The first art piece by Utsumi is paying homage to Yamamoto Hōsui (1850-1906). However, the color scheme is illuminated by Utsumi. Also, she delightfully creates a Shinto dimension unlike the original.

In the second art piece, Utsumi pays homage to Kamisaka Sekka (1866-1942). Similar to her homage to Hōsui, the color scheme is more illuminated.

This stunning magical village, with its magical feel, contrasts dramatically with the serene nature of the first art piece.

Both art pieces highlight the rich imagination of Utsumi. Accordingly, the Shinto shrine is a reminder of the past, now, and future through the prism of art.

Also, her delightful color schemes ensure that her individuality shines brightly.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/the-magical-mountain-village-inspired-by-sekka-sawako-utsumi.html

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/shinto-and-color-fusions-homage-to-yamamoto-hosui-sawako-utsumi.html

