Contemporary Japanese Artist: Mysterious and Magical Village

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

A mysterious Japanese village is illuminated by dramatic colors by the contemporary artist Sawako Utsumi. This art piece – similar to another (below) based on the same artwork by Kamisaka Sekka (1866-1942) – is a delightful homage.

However, despite her two art pieces being a homage to Sekka, Utsumi utilizes an alternative color scheme that works amazingly well.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art says, “Kamisaka Sekka was born into a samurai family in Kyoto. Under the influence of his teacher Kishi Kokei (1840–1922), who collected the works of Rimpa artists Hon’ami Koetsu (1558–1637) and Ogata Korin (1658–1716), Sekka began painting and printmaking in the Rimpa style.”

Sekka (original below) lit up the Japanese art world concerning his atmospheric and individualistic approach to rinpa (rimpa). In a sense, he went outside the traditional boundaries of this art form and created a dreamy world that connected to the changing world. Naturally, not all the art by Sekka was based on this dramatic dimension. However, without a doubt, certain areas of his art are like never-never land.

Utsumi – in her two art pieces – creates the same magical village. However, she does this in her unique color scheme style. Henceforth, Utsumi provides a lovely dimension that remains fresh – (while not negating the original by Sekka).

Her admiration of Sekka isn’t solely based on his esteemed art – but also because he bridges different art worlds based on his individualistic approach. Similarly, Utsumi fuses ideas from European and Japanese artists irrespective of time.

Overall, the latest art piece by Utsumi, titled “Mysterious Village Inspired by Sekka,” is based on a delightful color scheme. Accordingly, it is a homage to Sekka through the prism of her individualistic approach – a world that is lost and a dream world that many people seek.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/mysterious-village-inspired-by-sekka-sawako-utsumi.html Mysterious village inspired by Sekka

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/the-magical-mountain-village-inspired-by-sekka-sawako-utsumi.html The Magical Mountain Village Inspired by Sekka

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

http://sawakoart.com

