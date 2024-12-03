Democratic Party and Joe Biden: Political Cronyism (Pardon of his Son) Among the Elites

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Democratic Party and the families of Biden, Clinton, Gore, Obama, and others certainly milk the system for all its worth. Accordingly, mega contracts after office, real estate, and so forth made all these families extremely rich.

At home, untold millions entered America illegally under the administration of President Joe Biden. However, the Biden admin found hundreds of billions for distant Ukraine, Taiwan, and other nations. Therefore, the Biden admin warmongering machine sowed death abroad and is setting the stage for future conflicts in Northeast Asia – while criminals, drug cartels, and illegals enter America in huge numbers.

PRESIDENT BIDEN AND CRONYISM

President Biden’s decision to pardon his criminal son sums up the elites within the Democratic Party. It is corrupt and hypocritical to the core. This doesn’t apply to ordinary members of this party who have the interests of America at heart.

His son (Hunter Biden) was convicted under the rule of law. This concerns him lying about buying a gun when still taking drugs. However, the president just trashed the rule of law with his pardon.

President Biden (after the conviction of his son) said, “I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him.”

The Guardian reports, “Hunter also pleaded guilty in a separate tax evasion trial and was due to be sentenced in both cases later this month.”

President Biden – seeking to exonerate himself and his son – said, “There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough.”

Jared Polis (Democratic Party – Governor of Colorado) responded, “While as a father I certainly understand President Joe Biden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country. This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation.”

The BBC reports, “In Hunter Biden’s case, his father’s ‘full and unconditional pardon’ covers any potential federal crimes Hunter may have committed from January 2014 through to December 2024.”

Greg Stanton (Democratic Party representative of Arizona) pointedly said, “I respect President Biden, but I think he got this one wrong. This wasn’t a politically-motivated prosecution. Hunter committed felonies, and was convicted by a jury of his peers.”

Hunter said, “I have admitted and taken responsibility for my mistakes during the darkest days of my addiction – mistakes that have been exploited to publicly humiliate and shame me and my family for political sport.”

He continued, “I will never take the clemency I have been given today for granted and will devote the life I have rebuilt to helping those who are still sick and suffering.”

President Biden’s decision highlights that the American system is being manipulated by wealthy political elites who are above the law.

It is time to close the political pardons of family and friends.

