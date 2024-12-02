Japan Art and Buddhism Throughout the Ages

The Japanese artist Tensho Shubun was an important person in the 15th century. This also concerns his rich legacy handed down to his artistic pupils who reached prominence. Therefore, Tensho Shubun – and his pupils – highlight the rich artistic and cultural flows of Chinese and Japanese culture in this period.

The Seattle Art Museum says, “Landscape paintings in the style of Shubun and his followers often show the influence of Chinese ink painting, in particular those of Ma Yuan and Xia Gui.”

He was born in the province of Omi in the late 14th century and died in the middle of the following century. Naturally, the richness of Japanese Zen Buddhism and the splendor of Kyoto, Koyasan, Nara, Negoro-ji, and other important places of Buddhism inspired him.

The second art piece (above) is by the Kyoto-born artist Irie Hako (1887-1948). Interestingly, in the final years of his life (when suffering from cancer) he worked on copying amazing Buddhist wall paintings at the Horyuji Buddhist Temple.

The Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art says, “He was involved in reproducing the murals of Horyu-ji Temple, and expressed his emotional state in Sumi ink paintings…”

The final art piece above is by the contemporary Japanese artist Sawako Utsumi. She depicts two wandering Buddhist monks in the bleak midwinter.

Nichiren pointedly said: “Life in this world is limited. Never be in the least bit afraid!”

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/japanese-buddhist-holy-men-in-the-deep-winter-sawako-utsumi.html Japanese Buddhist Holy Men in the Deep Winter

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/buddhist-monks-in-deep-winter-and-the-tree-of-life-sawako-utsumi.html?newartwork=trueBuddhist Monks in Deep Winter and the Tree of Life

