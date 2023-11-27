DRC and 450,000 Fled North Kivu in Recent Weeks (M23 and Rwanda)

Sawako Utsumi and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Intense military clashes in eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Islamist terrorism are uprooting countless numbers of people.

According to the government of the DRC, the Tutsi-led M23 is backed by Rwanda. This claim is supported by America, France, and others who also accuse Rwanda of directly supporting the M23.

Ethnic massacres against the Tutsi have undoubtedly happened – and in the other direction. Also, other ethnic conflicts blight the DRC. On top of this, the Islamist Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) have committed countless massacres.

UN News reports, “Violent clashes between non-state armed groups and government forces have displaced more than 450,000 people in the last six weeks in Rutshuru and Masisi territories in North Kivu province.”

The UNHCR said, “Rape and arbitrary killings feature prominently in these results, along with kidnappings, extortion, and the destruction of property, illustrating a deeply concerning pattern of abuse inflicted upon civilian populations.”

Millions of people have been uprooted in the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu since 2022.

Volker Türk – UN high commissioner for human rights – said, “The armed groups, M23, ADF, CODECO, Zaire and Nyatura, continue to carry out egregious attacks against the civilian population and they do this with full impunity.”

ADF Islamists pledge loyalty to ISIS (Islamic State – IS) in the DRC. Henceforth, Christians have been burnt alive and hacked to death with machetes by ADF Islamists – and other brutal ADF methods of killing innocent people.

Approximately 7 million people are internally displaced.

The international mass media are over-focused on events in Ukraine and the conflict between Hamas and Israel – after the recent pogrom against Jews by Hamas Islamists.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Accordingly, the tens of millions blighted by wars, religious massacres, political issues, and ethnic massacres in Burkina Faso, the DRC, Ethiopia, Mali, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nigeria, Niger, South Sudan, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen – and other conflicts including the ongoing persecution of Papuans in West Papua by Indonesia to the embattled Buddhists of the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh – are barely mentioned to the same extent.”

https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/11/1143937

