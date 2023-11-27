Japan Art and Buddhist Monks in the Snow

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sawako Utsumi is a contemporary Japanese artist who was born in northern Japan. The above art piece is titled “Bleak Midwinter and the Buddhist Tree of Life.”

The Buddhist monk is determined to overcome all the adversity he faces while seeking the Buddhist temple unseen. Accordingly, the deep snow, ice, wind, and the mountain landscape mean little – instead, the Buddhist monk focuses on reaching the temple.

Nichiren (1222-1282) said, “Life in this world is limited. Never be in the least bit afraid!”

Above – titled Japanese Buddhist Monk in the Snow – Utsumi focuses on a Buddhist monk in a more natural setting near homes.

The final art piece above is titled The Desolate Japanese Buddhist Path. Accordingly, you can imagine Buddhist monks in deep contemplation throughout all seasons – never flinching, irrespective of extreme heat or severe coldness.

Indeed, you can imagine the invisible soul – and the living person – searching for solace in such a lovely mountain landscape.

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/japanese-buddhist-monk-in-the-snow-sawako-utsumi.html

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/the-desolate-japanese-buddhist-path-sawako-utsumi.html

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/bleak-midwinter-and-the-buddhist-tree-of-life-sawako-utsumi.html

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/stunning-bleak-midwinter-art-of-northern-japan-sawako-utsumi.html

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/radiant-nightfall-moon-in-old-japan-sawako-utsumi.html

http://sawakoart.com

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes