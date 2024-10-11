Egypt Denies Direct Involvement in War against RSF in Sudan

Kanako Mita, Boutros Hussein, and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Paramilitary Chief of the Rapid Support Forces – RSF) accused Egypt of direct involvement in the conflict in Sudan. This conflict pits the RSF against the central forces of Sudan under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The head of the RSF said Egypt had bombed his forces in Omdurman and other areas. Dagalo (known as Hemetti) also said Egypt – who recently supplied military arms to Somalia aimed at Ethiopia – had supplied military arms to the armed forces of Sudan.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (al-Sisi) of Egypt is known to have cordial relations with Burhan.

Egypt faces a tense situation with the nation of Ethiopia concerning water. Also, the failed state of Libya and tensions throughout the Sahel Region highlight the delicate nature of Egypt’s geopolitical concerns. This entails the threat of mass immigration and economic problems stemming from Sudan – to the ensuing conflict in Yemen and terrorist links between Gaza and the Sinai Desert.

Arab News reports, “In a video posted online Wednesday, Dagalo accused Egypt’s air force of carrying out strikes targeting his forces near Jebel Moya, a key area south of Khartoum.”

Dagalo declared, “Egypt is fighting us.”

Reuters reports, “He also accused Cairo of training and providing drones to the country’s army, which has recently gained an upper hand in the conflict that has ravaged the country for almost 18 months.”

The Foreign Ministry of Egypt was quick to deny the latest allegation. Accordingly, a statement by Egypt openly “denies the allegations… regarding the participation of the Egyptian air force in the battles taking place in brotherly Sudan.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Many nations accuse the United Arab Emirates of supporting the RSF. Meanwhile, Iranian drones have been used against the RSF during attacks in the environs of Khartoum. Therefore, similar to other wars, a murky reality persists in the ongoing conflict in Sudan.”

Ongoing conflicts in Libya, Syria, and Yemen highlight regional intrigues (NATO Turkey to Gulf Powers). Egypt and Turkey are also involving themselves more in Somalia (Turkey is also involved in Libya and Syria to a high degree).

UN News reports, “Sudan has been embroiled in a conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces since April 2023. The war has displaced millions and left parts of the country plagued by famine and critical shortages of lifesaving aid.”

The war is causing enormous suffering. Also, the RSF is accused of ethnic cleansing and massacres against African Masalits in Darfur.

The United States Secretary of State (Antony Blinken) said, “Masalit civilians have been hunted down and left for dead in the streets, their homes set on fire, and told that there is no place in Sudan for them.”

If Egypt is directly involved, it will lead to further regional convulsions.

Genuine international honest brokers are needed to end this brutal conflict.

