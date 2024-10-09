Kyoto Art and Richness of Artists

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The artistic, cultural, and philosophical traits of Kyoto are known internationally. Accordingly, the artists in this article were blessed to be linked with Kyoto.

The art above is by Inagaki Toshijiro (1902-1963). He specialized in Katazome (dyeing fabrics using the methodology of resist paste via a stencil).

Ogo Tomonosuke (1898-1962) produced the stunning art above. He is known for his abstract art – and the individualism that flowed throughout his art.

The Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art says, “Ogo Tomonosuke was born in Kyoto City. After graduating from the Kyoto City School of Arts and Crafts, he studied both Japanese-style and Western-style painting. Later, he aspired to become a dye artist and won his first prize at the Imperial Academy Art Exhibition. He worked with wax-resist dyeing, with designs featuring bold color tones in the style of printed cotton. After the war, he selected natural phenomena as his themes, and developed a style brimming with a distinct poetic sentiment of thick outlines and bold, abstracted shapes.”

The final art piece is by Takeuchi Seihō (1864-1942). He was born during the dying embers of the Edo Period.

The Museum of Art (MOA) says, “The art scenes in the mid-nineteenth-to-early-twentieth century Japan underwent a dramatic transformation, strongly influenced by the incoming European philosophy of art and new techniques in conflict with the mood for preserving traditional arts. This was the context in which Kyoto-based artist Takeuchi Seihō (1864–1942) developed his successful career. He was trained in the painting tradition of the Shijō school, and yet also developed skills in a wide spectrum of artistic expressions, from the Kano school to literati painting and European realism. His quest for new expressions culminated into his unique style, which stirred a revolution in the Kyoto painting circle.”

Seihō challenged himself artistically throughout his life.

