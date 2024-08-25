Festival of Diversity in Solingen Turns into the Killing of 3 People in Germany

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Festival of Diversity in the German city of Solingen was meant to bring people together on the 650th anniversary of this city. Instead, three people were killed by a cold-blooded killer.

A statement by the police in Wuppertal on social media said, “Yesterday at around 10 pm there was an attack at a street festival in #Solingen… as yet (an) unknown perpetrator attacked several people with a knife.”

The statement continued, “According to current knowledge, three people were killed and four others seriously injured in the attack.”

Later on, the police confirmed that five people remained seriously injured in the brutal attack.

The mass stabbing resulted in the perpetrator aiming for the necks of people. Hence, one minute people were celebrating the festival in Solingen, and the next minute three people were killed and others seriously injured.

Tim-Oliver Kurzbach – the mayor of the city targeted in the frenzied attack – said, “We all wanted to celebrate our city’s anniversary together and now we have to mourn the deaths and injuries.

He continued, “It breaks my heart that there was an attack on our city. I have tears in my eyes when I think of those we have lost. I pray for all those who are still fighting for their lives.”

Herbert Reul (the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia) says, “I can’t say anything about the motive now”

The German police are on a manhunt to catch the killer.

A few months ago, a German police officer was killed by a suspected Islamist.

AP News reports, “In May, a knife attack by an Afghan immigrant on members of a group that describes itself as opposing “political Islam” left a police officer dead.”

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes