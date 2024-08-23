Tokyo Art and Winter: Buddhism, Shinto, and Sumida River

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The above print is by Inoue Yasuji (1864-1889). He was gifted beyond his years but tragically he died very young. Therefore, one can only imagine his legacy if life had been kinder to him.

Kiyochika Kobayashi (1847-1915) mentored the young Inoue Yasuji concerning the intricacies of art. Naturally, the acclaimed Kiyochika Kobayashi was crestfallen after his death. Accordingly, each print by Inoue Yasuji is cherished.

His depiction of the Asakusa Kannon Buddhist Temple (Kinryū-zan Sensō-ji) highlights his amazing skills.

The Japanese artist, Takahashi Shōtei (Hiroaki), was a popular woodblock artist in the movement of Shin Hanga. His stunning art piece depicts the Sumida River in winter.

Takahashi Shōtei was born in 1871 and died in early 1945. Accordingly, he belongs to the Meiji (1868-1912), Taisho (1912-1926), and Showa (1926-1989) periods of Japanese history. Therefore, he witnessed the industrial and social changes of the Meiji Period – before parting from this world during a period of major turmoil related to war.

The final print above is by Kasamatsu Shirō (1898-1991). He depicts two ladies who are enjoying winter in Inokashira with the backdrop of a holy place. Accordingly, a warmth of joy prevails despite the coldness of winter.

The Ota Memorial Museum of Art says, “Kasamatsu Shirō (1898-1991) is an ukiyo-e artist who was active during the Taishō Era to the Shōwa Era. He became a pupil of Kaburaki Kiyokata to learn Japanese paintings, and published Shin-hanga prints from the publisher Watanabe Shōzaburō in 1919. He produced Shin-hanga prints portraying modern cityscapes of Tokyo and sceneries of hot spring areas using pale colors. After the war, he left the publisher Watanabe and published his works from Unsōdō Woodblock Print in 1952-1959. Shirō can be considered the last authentic Shin-hanga print artist, as he produced Shin-hanga from its early period and was dedicated to the genre even after the war.”

