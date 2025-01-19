France to Support the New President of Lebanon (Ceasefire)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Emmanuel Macron of France promised to support the new leader of Lebanon. Accordingly, President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon and the leader of France greeted each other with warmth – when meeting in Lebanon.

Last year, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed Hassan Nasrallah (The Secretary-General of Hezbollah) and other leading figures belonging to Hezbollah. This was followed by Israel entering parts of Southern Lebanon and eventually signing a 60-day ceasefire with Hezbollah.

The conflict by Israel against Hamas and Hezbollah – and other regional Islamic terrorist groups – began after the barbaric pogrom against Jews by Hamas and other Palestinian forces on October 7, 2023. Hence, since this period, Hamas and Hezbollah launched tens of thousands of drones, missiles, and rockets against Israel. Therefore, recent ceasefires concerning Israel and Hezbollah – and Israel and Hamas – and the political changes in Lebanon provide hope.

Macron – concerning the ceasefire – said, “The ceasefire marked the end of an unbearable spiral of violence … This is a precious diplomatic success that has saved lives and that we must consolidate.” AP News reports, “Shortly after the ceasefire agreement, Lebanon’s parliament overcame a stalemate that had left the presidency vacant for over two years. That cleared the way for the naming of a permanent prime minister, prominent jurist and diplomat Nawaf Salam, who is in the process of forming a new government.” Aoun said, “The world’s confidence in Lebanon should be also restored… The real Lebanon has come back.” Macron said France would “support Lebanon in asserting its sovereignty over all its territory.”

A French diplomat (speaking anonymously) said, “In Lebanon, we have gone in a matter of months from a situation of dramatic escalation to a situation of hope for possible redress.”

The diplomat continued, “It’s a dynamic to which France has greatly contributed.”

Anadolu Ajansi reports, “Aoun thanked Macron for France’s efforts to assist Lebanon, including the work of special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian and the Quintet Committee, in resolving the prolonged presidential vacancy and facilitating his election after more than two years of political deadlock.”

France and Saudi Arabia have promised to support the new Lebanese leadership. Hence, with Iran being pushed out of Syria and Hezbollah weakened – America, the European Union, and the Gulf Powers must support Lebanon.

Macron said, “Keeping Lebanon shielded from external interference is a prerequisite for the ongoing implementation of the ceasefire agreement, which was a diplomatic success.”

Macron passionately told Aoun: “You have ended the political vacuum that Lebanon experienced, and you are putting Lebanon on the path to recovery. You are the hope, and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam embodies this hope. The Lebanese’s election of you confirms their demand for change and the revival of Lebanon.”

Aoun said: “In the heart, mind, daily language, living history, and creative culture of every Lebanese, there is much of France.”

France 24 reports, “Under the November 27 ceasefire accord, the Lebanese army has 60 days to deploy alongside UN peacekeepers in the south of Lebanon as the Israeli army withdraws.”

It is hoped that the international community support a unified Lebanon to the maximum.

