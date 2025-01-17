Japan Art: Buddhism, Nature, and People

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The highly acclaimed Kamisaka Sekka (1866-1942) was born in the dying years of the Edo Period. He lit up the rinpa (rinpa) art world by pushing this art form to new boundaries. Therefore, the art above by Kamisaka Sekka highlights how he turned simplicity into utter beauty!

The Philadelphia Museum of Art says, “Kamisaka Sekka was born into a samurai family in Kyoto. Under the influence of his teacher Kishi Kokei (1840–1922), who collected the works of Rimpa artists Hon’ami Koetsu (1558–1637) and Ogata Korin (1658–1716), Sekka began painting and printmaking in the Rimpa style.”

The art above is by Okuyama Gihachiro (1907-1981). He was born during the late Meiji Period (1868-1912) and shaped by the openness of the Taisho Period (1912-1926).

He produced various styles of printmaking – to areas of German Expressionism and Constructivism. Hence, Okuyama Gihachiro was shaped by a wide field of art and printmaking ideas.

The final art above is by Tokuriki Tomikichiro (1902-1999). He was shaped by Kyoto’s cultural and Buddhist religious roots. Therefore, the Byōdō-in Buddhist Temple by Tokuriki Tomikichiro highlights how Kyoto and Buddhism shaped his art.

The British Museum says, “Tokuriki was born in Kyoto, where he has always worked. The last of a long line of traditional-style painters, he turned early to woodblock prints and became a leader of the Kyoto ‘Sosaku Hanga’. He graduated from the Kyoto City School of Fine Arts and Crafts and then from the Kyoto City Specialist School of Painting in 1924.”

Kukai (774-835) – the revered Buddhist holy monk – said, “Do not seek to follow in the footsteps of the men of old; seek what they sought.”

