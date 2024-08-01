Hamas Leader Killed in Iran by Israel (Haniyeh to Hezbollah)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, was killed by Israel while he was staying in Iran. Hence, his death in Tehran is also humiliating for Iran.

France 24 reports, “Hamas on Wednesday said that its political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, where he had been attending the inauguration of the country’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian.”

Hamas Islamists and other Palestinian forces killed approximately 1,200 Jews in a pogrom that took place on October 7th.

The Guardian reports, “He was elected as the head of the political wing in 2017, before leaving Gaza for exile in Qatar two years later. From exile he became the face of the Palestinian group’s international diplomacy, shuttling between Turkey, Iran and Qatar, joining a group of Hamas leaders sheltering in Doha and unable to return to Gaza. Even so, Haniyeh was seen as a key line of communication with hardline figures like Yahya Sinwar in Gaza.”

NATO Turkey condemned the killing of Haniyeh by Israel. Accordingly, the Foreign Ministry of Turkey said it was a “shameful assassination.”

The Russian Federation (despite being blighted by Islamic terrorism) also condemned the killing of Haniyeh.

Mikhail Bogdanov (Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation) said this is an “… unacceptable political murder and it will lead to further escalation of tensions.”

Israel vowed to take revenge against senior Hamas leaders – while also targeting members of Hezbollah since tensions erupted between Israel and Hezbollah following the pogrom of Jews by Islamists based in Gaza.

Reuters reports, “Iran’s top security body is expected to meet to decide Iran’s strategy in reaction to the death of Haniyeh, a close ally of Tehran, said a source with knowledge of the meeting.”

Israel also launched an attack against a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon.

CBS News reports, “The Israeli military on Tuesday said it killed Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah’s most senior military commander, in a rare strike in Beirut, raising the stakes in the escalating tensions with the Lebanese militant group.”

A suspected Hezbollah rocket strike recently killed 12 young people in the Druze area of the Golan Heights – which Israel occupies. The Druze children and teenagers were killed when the rocket strike hit a football pitch in the environs of Majdal Shams

Israel Katz (Foreign Minister of Israel) said, “There is no doubt that Hezbollah has crossed all the red lines here, and the response will reflect that… We are nearing the moment in which we face an all-out war.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey recently also threatened to enter Israel in support of Palestinians. Accordingly, Erdoğan touted the role of NATO Turkey helping Azerbaijan to cleanse and kill ethnic Christian Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh – and the role of Turkey in Libya.

The brutal legacy of Muslim Turks in history concerning the Armenians – and other regional Christians, including the Assyrians and Pontic Greeks – is pogroms, genocide, ethnic cleansing, and the dismantling of ancient Christianity (ancient Churches converted to mosques or destroyed along with dismantling architecture and the traces of indigenous Christianity).

This is all happening during a political vacuum in America concerning the health of President Joe Biden.

