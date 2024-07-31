Southport Protest after Brutal Killing of 3 Young Girls (Telford to Transparency)

Michiyo Tanabe, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Three young girls were brutally stabbed to death in Southport, England. Other little children were also attacked and injured. However, since this incident, the government, police, and legacy media are intent on playing down the factors in this brutal murder of young little girls.

The BBC reports, “Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, died after the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed event on Hart Street, Southport, on Monday.”

Accordingly, anger spilled over because of the lack of information and transparency. In the past, the police to social services did little to help indigenous girls who were targeted by mainly Pakistani Muslim males from Rotherham to Telford (groomed and raped repeatedly in vast numbers).

The Guardian reports (2022), “More than a thousand children in Telford were sexually exploited over decades amid the failure of authorities to investigate “emboldened offenders”, an independent inquiry into the scandal has concluded.”

Spiked says (Inaya Folarin Iman), “One of the most worrying acknowledgements in the report is that it admits child sexual exploitation was not investigated in Telford because of a ‘nervousness about race’. This makes it clear, in no uncertain terms, that defending multiculturalism was prioritised over the safety of child victims of the most sickening crimes. It acknowledges that when it comes to the hierarchies of victimhood that are oh-so gleefully promoted by our cultural elites, vulnerable white working-class girls just don’t make the cut.”

Since the brutal murder of three young girls in Southport (others injured), the same political establishment, the police, and legacy media appear determined to follow similarly. Hence, ordinary British nationals protested in Southport against the lack of information and transparency (so far).

Violent scenes are not desired by anyone at such a tragic time. However, after so many internal events that betrayed the indigenous working class, a lack of trust exists in certain sections of the community. This can only be addressed when transparency is seen to be working.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom condemned the protesters. He said they would “feel the full force of the law.”

The same law did little until pressure increased in Oldham, Rochdale, Rotherham, Telford, and other cities and towns where mainly Muslim Pakistani men groomed (raped) indigenous working-class girls.

Alex Goss (Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable) said, “There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets.”

The Home Secretary (Yvette Cooper) said the protesters were “thugs on the street.”

However, the same media, police, and legacy media used milder and manipulative language concerning Oldham, Telford, Rochdale, Rotherham, and other cities and towns.

Little is known about the killer of the three young girls (eight others were stabbed). However, it is presumed he is a foreign national based on the coverage (nobody fully knows).

It isn’t believed to be religiously motivated – according to known information. On the contrary, the police and legacy media are stating “mental health.” However, little trust remains – and this is the problem.

The usual “far-right mantra” is played by the political elites, the police, and legacy media.

Yet, it is the political elites who turned a blind eye to grooming gangs (until it was too late to ignore) – to turning London into a 37% indigenous minority city and who invited radical Islam to spread throughout the United Kingdom while caring little about the consequences.

The shocking event in Southport of three young girls being stabbed to death sums up much about modern Britain (from high crime to the lack of transparency that is pervasive).

