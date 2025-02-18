Hungary Says Pro-War European Powers Seek to Prevent Peace (Russia and Ukraine)

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In the last year, the armed forces of the Russian Federation and indigenous pro-Russian regional allies in the Donbass (Donbas) and Novorossiya environs are putting the armed forces of Ukraine under relentless pressure.

Accordingly, Hungary claims that despite the tide turning in the war in favor of the Russian Federation, along with the American administration of President Donald Trump seeking a way to end the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine – then pro-European powers (notably France and the United Kingdom, who are pro-war) desire to prevent a peace agreement under the prevailing conditions at the Paris Summit by claiming false realities.

The United Kingdom, a country where the indigenous are a declining 36% minority in London and with similar statistics in other major cities, is naturally in “cloud cuckoo land.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom said, “We are facing a once-in-a-generation moment for the collective security of our continent. This is not only a question about the future of Ukraine. It is existential for Europe as a whole.”

The US Vice-President JD Vance recently chided European nations for ignoring serious issues including mass immigration – and clamping down on free speech. In doing so, Vance notably singled out the United Kingdom. Therefore, it isn’t a shock that the globalist Starmer deems the nation of the Russian Federation an “existential” threat – while at home, the indigenous are a declining minority in many cities and towns.

Vance said the greatest single threat to the European continent isn’t China nor the Russian Federation, but “from within.”

NATO expansion to the borders of the Russian Federation since the collapse of the Soviet Union is deemed permissible by Starmer and other globalists who support war continuously (Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, former Yugoslavia – destabilizing Syria – and so on). He – and other globalists – ignore the real “existential” threat to the Russian Federation and the fact that Russians were being killed in the environs of Donbass before the present conflict broke out.

Péter Szijjártó (Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Hungary) said: “Currently, there is a pro-peace US president and US administration, so there is a chance to end the war.”

Szijjártó continued that the chance of peace “has never been this close.” However, he cautioned that the process “will not be easy and would not happen overnight, either.”

Hungary – and other European nations against the war, including Serbia and Slovakia – worry that European pro-war nations will seek to prevent the peace process between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

About Hungary reports, “Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, said Europe’s pro-war, liberal elite will do everything in its power to prevent a peace agreement to end the Ukraine war, which is now closer than ever.”

AFP News says, “The summit comes after US President Donald Trump sidelined Kyiv (Kiev) and its European backers last week when he called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to talk about starting negotiations to end the conflict.”

Szijjártó said, “Unlike them, we support Donald Trump’s ambitions, unlike them, we support the US-Russian negotiations, unlike them, we want peace in Ukraine.”

Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia said the European Union (EU) had “no independent stance on foreign policy and has merely followed the Biden administration.”

Fico continued, “It saddens me to see how helpless the EU has become, especially those who so steadfastly supported more killing in Ukraine.”

Ironically, President Natasa Pirc Musar of Slovenia (pro-EU) is dismayed that the Paris meeting doesn’t include all 27 EU leaders.

The head of Slovenia said, “On a symbolic level, the organizers of the Paris Summit show to the world that even within the EU not all states are treated equally.”

Overall, the ending of the conflict will be complex. However, the nations of France and the United Kingdom, where parts of Paris and London are unrecognizable concerning mass immigration and Islamization, are naturally sticking to the pro-war mantra.

Yet, what can the globalist elites in Europe do if America opposes their pro-war stance?

If all they have (pro-war European nations) to offer is the continuation of the war – then this might become an “existential” threat to the Ukraine.

This concerns the loss of more land, more Ukrainians leaving the country, and the complete depletion of the armed forces of this nation related to ongoing deaths and being unable to be replaced.

Peace needs a chance – even if the peace agreement is long and complex and the war angle continues until an agreement can be reached.

