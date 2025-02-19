Japan Art and Suzuki Kiitsu: Stream of Life (Buddhism) in Modern Eyes

Japan Art and Suzuki Kiitsu: The Stream of Life (Buddhism) in Modern Eyes

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sawako Utsumi adores many aspects of European and Japanese art. Hence, in Utsumi’s art piece below, she pays homage to the esteemed rinpa (rimpa) artist (art above) Suzuki Kiitsu (1796-1858). Therefore, Utsumi desires to connect the past with now through the prism of a different color scheme – based on her delightful oil paintings.

Bonhams says, “The son of a dyer, Kiitsu was born in Omi Province and moved to Edo. He was the leading disciple of Sakai Hoitsu (1761-1829) and married the elder sister of a fellow student of Hoitsu’s, Suzuki Reitan (1782-1817), becoming head of the Suzuki family when Reitan died. After assisting in many of Hoitsu’s later works, Kiitsu went on to develop his own version of the Edo-Rinpa style and played an important part in ensuring its transmission down to modern times.”

Unlike the art pieces of Kiitsu (first and third art pieces), Utsumi alters the season and the landscape angle. Accordingly, the summer-to-autumn flow by Kiitsu turns into winter. This is accentuated by the sole tree – providing a bleak but stunning winter landscape by Utsumi.

Utsumi (above) alters not only the landscape – but now a Buddhist religious angle also emerges. Thus highlighting her individualistic approach. Hence, while Utsumi’s homage to Kiitsu persists, new dimensions provide a deeper meaning. Therefore, the Buddhist monk – while his life is fleeting, unlike the flowing stream that connects generations after generations – is an illusion because the words of the Buddha are everlasting.

Nichiren (1222-1282) – the revered Buddhist holy man -said, “Could there ever be a more wonderful story than your own?”

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/bleak-midwinter-and-the-buddhist-tree-of-life-sawako-utsumi.html

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/stunning-bleak-midwinter-art-of-northern-japan-sawako-utsumi.html

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

http://sawakoart.com

