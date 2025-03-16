Iran uses Drones to Enforce the Hijab

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In Iran, Shia religious leaders and political elites have endorsed the usage of drones to enforce the hijab. Accordingly, it is another measure to instill fear and to preserve power concentration.

On Friday, a report by the United Nations stated that the government of Iran was utilizing technology to enforce strict control over society. This includes the usage of drones, facial recognition, and a reporting app to crack down on females who flout Iran’s hijab laws.

The report by the United Nations says the government-backed Nazer app is being utilized to snoop on females. This even includes when women are in hospitals and so forth.

Voice of America reports, “According to the report, authorities are using drones in Tehran and the southern part of the country to monitor hijab compliance in public areas, as well as new facial recognition software said to have been installed last year at the entrance of Tehran’s Amirkabir University.”

Recent new hijab laws seek to spread further fear in Iran.

UN News reports, “Violations can now result in extended prison sentences of up to 15 years and substantially increased fines. Most concerning to human rights experts is the provision allowing judges to impose the death penalty under the charge of ‘corruption on earth’…”

UN News continues, “The experts said that the enforcement will likely escalate violence against women and girls while further embedding systematic gender-based discrimination.”

The Iranian authorities have been increasingly fearful of female activists since mass protests in 2022 -following the brutal murder of Mahsa Amini.

The tyrannical Shia Islamic state seeks extreme power concentration over society. Accordingly, the authoritarian state apparatus of Iran killed Mahsa Amini (22), Sarina Esmailzadeh (16), Hadis Najafi (22), Nika Shakarami (16), and many others for how they dressed – and because they held notions of freedom, liberty, and hope.

Fast forward to 2025, and the tyrannical government is using technology and the legal system to crush freedom in Iran.

A past report by the United Nations said: “Some of the detainees faced sexual violence, including rape, rape with an object, threats of rape, electrocution to the genitalia, forced nudity, groping, touching and other forms of sexual violence.”

It is hoped that the legacy of Mahsa Amini – and other brave Iranian females – will one day emerge victorious from the tyranny of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes

