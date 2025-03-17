US Air Strikes hit Houthis in Yemen

Boutros Hussein, Kanako Mita, and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The United States launched air strikes against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

President Donald Trump of America said, “Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom.”

Trump continued, “No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World.”

This policy is a continuation since the Houthis attacked commercial shipping during the administration of Joe Biden.

However, Trump rebuked the Biden administration for being weak against the Houthis. Trump said, “Joe Biden’s response was pathetically weak, so the unrestrained Houthis just kept going.”

Vast numbers of people in Yemen are blighted by malnutrition and other health issues. Meanwhile, the Houthis focus on the military angle – attacking international shipping vessels and launching attacks against Israel.

U.S. Central Command said, “(it) initiated a series of operations consisting of precision strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets across Yemen to defend American interests, deter enemies, and restore freedom of navigation.”

Fox News reports, “The Houthis have repeatedly targeted international shipping in the Red Sea and launched missiles and drones at Israel in what the terrorist group said were acts of solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has been at war with Hamas, another Iranian ally. The attacks stopped when a fragile Israel-Hamas cease-fire took hold in Gaza in January. The Houthis then threatened to renew them after Israel cut off the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza this month following the Hamas rejection of a U.S. framework for continuing the cease-fire and hostage releases.”

Iran is weakened regionally since Israel killed the majority of the leaders of Hezbollah in Lebanon. Also, the demise of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria further reduced Iran’s geopolitical clout. However, the Houthis remain potent in Yemen – despite the Saudi-led war against the Houthis.

Trump said, “The last American Warship to go through the Red Sea, four months ago, was attacked by the Houthis over a dozen times. Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at U.S. aircraft, and targeted our Troops and Allies. These relentless assaults have cost the U.S. and World Economy many BILLIONS of Dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk.”

The BBC reports, “Since November 2023, the Houthis have targeted dozens of merchant vessels with missiles, drones and small boat attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. They have sunk two vessels, seized a third, and killed four crew members.”

It is known that civilians were killed in the air strikes by America.

America told Iran that they are “fully accountable” for the actions of the Houthis.

Lee Jay Walker says, “America continues to bomb terrorist groups and forces of instability in several nations. This includes air strikes and drone strikes in Iraq, Somalia, and Syria. Hence, the recent air strikes against the Houthis will be welcomed by the regional nations of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.”

