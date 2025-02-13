ISIS Islamists Attack Puntland Military Base (100 Dead)

Kanako Mita, Michiyo Tanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Approximately 100 people, mainly ISIS (Islamic State – IS) terrorists, were killed after ISIS attacked a military base in Puntland.

Puntland confirms that at least 27 soldiers were killed in ferocious fighting. The attack happened in the Bari region of Puntland (Cal Miskaad mountains – Togga Jacel).

Brigadier General Mohamud Mohamed Ahmed (Puntland spokesperson for security operations) told Voice of America (Somali Service) that ISIS launched suicide attacks against the military base in Puntland.

General Ahmed said, “We have confirmed that at least 27 Puntland soldiers and 70 Islamic State militants, were killed during the attack and subsequent gun battle.”

The general confirmed that Puntland forces had prior knowledge of the attack by ISIS. He also said the death toll of Islamists killed is likely to be higher.

The BBC reports, “Puntland, an arid region of north-east Somalia, declared itself an autonomous state in August 1998, in part to avoid the clan warfare engulfing southern Somalia.”

Puntland security forces and ISIS also clashed last week. This left at least 50 people dead.

Puntland also confirms that many of the ISIS Takfiri Islamists are foreign.

Meanwhile, in Somalia, America recently killed leading ISIS terrorists. Highlighting – along with the fight against al-Shabaab in Somalia – that the region is bedeviled by Islamists who are bent on defeating central forces.

Voice of America reports, “U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced late Tuesday that Islamic State attack planner Ahmed Maeleninine was killed along with 13 other high-ranking operatives in the Feb. 1 operation, run in coordination with the Somali government.”

