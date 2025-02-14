Japanese Artist: Homage to Esaias van de Velde and Aert Van Der Neer (Dutch Art)

Esaias van de Velde (1587-1630) and Aert van der Neer (1603-1677) belong to the Dutch Golden Age of art – a period that blessed the international art world.

Accordingly, the contemporary Japanese artist (Sawako Utsumi) pays homage to both great artists. However, Utsumi does this by utilizing a different color scheme, highlighting the Christian church angles to a greater extent, and altering the atmosphere.

The first and third art pieces are homages to van der Neer. Hence, the second (also highlighted in black and white) art piece is inspired by van de Velde.

The National Gallery says, “Aert van der Neer was a landscape painter best known for his moonlight and winter scenes. He also specialized in landscapes at dawn and dusk and paintings depicting fires. His paintings are influenced more by Flemish painting than by works of his Amsterdam contemporaries.”

The Dutch Golden Age of Art inspires Utsumi. Accordingly, her homage to van de Velde and van der Neer shines brightly within the art of this contemporary Japanese artist.

In this way, despite the differences of time, culture, religion, and notoriety being a million miles apart, the commonality of ‘art’ and ‘passion‘ shines through elegantly by Utsumi.

The British Museum – concerning van de Velde – says, “Painter, draughtsman, etcher and engraver. Active in Haarlem, where he became a member of the Guild in 1612, in the Hague from 1618 onwards. Pupil of his father Hans van Velde and possibly of Gillis van Coninxloo and David Vinckboons in Amsterdam. Jan van Goyen and possibly Pieter de Neyn were among his pupils in Haarlem. Pioneer of Dutch landscape painting.”

Overall, Utsumi alters important distinctive hidden factors. This concerns the cultural, historical, religious – and independent altered landscapes utilized by different color schemes.

