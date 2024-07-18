ISIS Islamists Kill Shia Worshippers in Oman

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

ISIS (Islamic State – IS) claimed the terrorist attack in Oman that was aimed at Shia Muslim worshippers.

The terrorist attack killed five Shia worshippers and one police officer in the capital city, Muscat. Security forces of Oman killed all three ISIS terrorists.

The BBC reports, “Police gave no details about the identities of the victims and gunmen, or the motive. But Pakistan said four Pakistanis were among those killed in a “terrorist attack” on the Imam Ali Mosque. India also said one of its citizens was killed.”

Reports claim that another 28 people were injured in the terrorist attack that rocked the district of Wadi al-Kabir.

Sunni Islamists – while shooting at Shia worshippers – shouted: “You non-believers, this is your end.”

Sunni Islamic terrorist groups deem the Shia to be non-Muslim. Accordingly, the Shia are killed in several nations.

Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, said, “Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman and offers full assistance in the investigation.”

The Independent reports, “A video showed a crowd running for cover inside the mosque as gunmen opened fire on believers gathered on the eve of Ashura — an annual period of mourning, where Shia Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Imam Hussein, and his 72 companions in the battle of Karbala in the seventh century in present-day Iraq.”

Imran Ali (Pakistan Ambassador – Oman) said, “This is a very unprecedented event … the likes of it we have not seen in Oman’s history.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Authorities in Oman will be hoping this tragic terrorist attack will be an isolated event. Oman desires regional peace and relies heavily on foreign workers like other wealthy Gulf states.”

