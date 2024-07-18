Japanese Art and Mount Fuji

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Mount Fuji is one of the most famous mountains in the world. Accordingly, Japanese artists have utilized the stunning landscape from ample viewing areas.

The above art is by Kawase Hasui (1883-1957). He belongs to the printing world of Shin-Hanga (New Prints). This style of printmaking blessed his artistic life during the Taisho and Showa periods of history.

The second art piece is by Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849). He is one of the most highly acclaimed printmakers to hail from Japan.

The British Museum says, “The leading ‘Ukiyoe’ artist of the later Edo period, Hokusai had the longest career of any of them – more than seventy years – and during this time changed his style many times, making unique contributions in all fields. As his art name ‘Gakyojin’ suggests, he was indeed ‘mad with painting.’”

The last art piece is by Jokata Kaiseki (1882-1966). He is relatively unknown outside his Twenty-Five Views of Mount Fuji series.

Jokata Kaiseki had to self-finance himself despite his lovely artistic skills. Hence, with no investors or publishers, it isn’t fully known if this was his lifetime ambition – or if he had hoped to attract future financial support.

