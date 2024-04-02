Israel Airstrike in Syria Kills Quds Force Commander: Iran Consulate Annex Hit

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Israel airstrikes and anti-terrorism tactics are increasing in southern Lebanon and Syria – while fighting continues in Gaza after the horrendous pogrom of over 1,100 Jews ignited the ongoing convulsions that are being intensified.

The attack in Syria against the Iranian consulate annex in Damascus highlights that Israel is intent on tackling Iran’s intrigues and forcing its regional proxies back. This concerns national security and dismantling anti-Israel networks.

Arab News reports, “… the Arab broadcaster said the raid did not target the Iranian embassy in Damascus, but rather a military headquarters adjacent to it.”

AFP says, “AFP correspondents at the site confirmed the building next to the embassy, an annex, had been leveled, in an upscale neighborhood of Damascus.”

Iran utilizes various proxies in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Gaza (despite Hamas supporting Sunni Islamists against the Iran-backed government of Syria).

Seven officers of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) were killed by the airstrike. This notably concerns Mohammed Reza Zahedi (Quds Force leading commander of the IRGC serving Iran’s intrigues in Lebanon and Syria).

ABC News reports, “The airstrike in Syria killed Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who led the elite Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria until 2016, according to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. It also killed Zahedi’s deputy, Gen Mohammad Hadi Hajriahimi, and five other officers.”

Their death follows Sayyed Reza Mousavi and others in the chain of command killed by Israel.

Reports claim that the Quds commander was in talks with Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders when the airstrike hit. If so, it highlights that Iran is using the environs (adjacent military headquarters) of the consulate in Damascus – and likely in Iraq – to cement the terrorist proxies it supports.

Accordingly, the nations of Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen have an Iranian component within the body politic of these nations.

The BBC reports, “The Israeli strikes have reportedly been stepped up since the start of the war in Gaza in October last year, in response to cross-border attacks on northern Israel by Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups in Lebanon and Syria.”

Israel recently killed 53 people in Aleppo in Syria. This resulted in the deaths of 38 members of the Syrian armed forces and seven members of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah from Lebanon.

The Guardian reports, “Tehran is likely to be closely monitoring the US response and for any signs President Joe Biden approved of the attack – or if he was simply notified when it began. The US has classified the al-Quds force as a terrorist force, but US diplomats have been working hard to avoid the Gaza war escalating into a wider conflict directly between Iran and Israel.”

Israel and Turkey regularly bomb targets in neighboring nations – claiming “national security” and “combatting terrorism.” NATO Turkey occupies North Cyprus and parts of North Syria – while involving itself in Iraq aimed at Kurdish forces (PKK).

The government of Syria invited the armed forces of the Russian Federation to support the government against various Sunni Islamic terrorist and insurgent groups. However, unlike the Russian Federation, Iran is utilizing the conflicts in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Gaza to further its anti-Israel policies – and similar tactics in Lebanon, where Iran backs Hezbollah.

Iran and Hezbollah promise to respond to the latest attack by Israel. However, the nation of Lebanon is blighted by economic woes. Therefore, the majority of Lebanese don’t want their nation to be “a tool” of Iran.

