Japan Art and Ladies in the Snow

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

All three art pieces focus on Japanese ladies in the snow. Two artists were born in the Meiji Period (1868-1912) – while the final art piece is by a contemporary artist.

Above is a stunning print by Shuho Yamakawa (1898-1944). He was born in the cultural city of Kyoto. Initially, he focused on kacho-ga (bird and flower prints). However, he later focused on bijin-ga (beautiful women).

The second print is by Ito Sozan, who was born in 1884. However, his death remains open to speculation because so little is known about him. Similar to Shuho Yamakawa, he focused extensively on kacho-ga – and to a lesser extent on bijin-ga.

He produced prints for Watanabe Shozaburo before Ohara Koson (1877-1945) took over in 1926. Thus, speculation persists if this concerns the death of Sozan – or was this based on being replaced or possibly falling out with his publisher?

The final print is by the contemporary artist Sawako Utsumi, who hails from northern Japan. Her stunning art piece pays homage to Kitano Tsunetomi (1880-1947). However, the twist is that the face is based on her facial looks.

Also, unlike the original by Kitano Tsunetomi, her art piece depicts eyes that are closed and not open.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/homage-to-kitano-tsunetomi-and-my-facial-reflection-sawako-utsumi.htmlHomage to Kitano Tsunetomi and My Facial Reflection by Sawako Utsumi

https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi/shop – Sawako Utsumi (you can buy many products from art to cups to so much more)

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes