Israel Encircles Hamas in Gaza City: International Terrorism (Sahel to Yazidis)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are entrenching further into Gaza and encircling Hamas Islamists in Gaza City.

Naturally, Hamas terrorists utilize Palestinian civilians cynically via human shields and holding Jewish hostages. The same also concerns Hamas launching attacks against Israel near hospitals.

A spokesperson for the IDF said, “They reached the coast in the southern part of Gaza City and they encircled Gaza City.”

Henceforth, before Israel entered Gaza from the north and bombing began in earnest, the IDF notified Palestinians to move south.

INTERNATIONAL TERRORISM

It must be remembered that Hamas unleashed utter brutality against ordinary Jewish civilians – including raping and beheading women. Sunni Islamic terrorists belonging to ISIS (Islamic State – IS) still hold Yazidi slaves. They also butchered the Shia in Iraq in vast numbers, cleansed Christians in Iraq and North Syria, and persecuted the Shabaks.

The Guardian reports, “When Sinjar district was attacked by ISIS, more than 100,000 people fled to take refuge on Mount Sinjar. Those who couldn’t flee were rounded up. Many of the men were massacred. Thousands of Yazidis were either executed and thrown into pits, or died of dehydration, injuries or exhaustion on the mountain. So many people were missing that the enslavement of women didn’t immediately come to international attention.”

In Syria, various Sunni Islamic terrorist groups slaughtered Alawites and put Alawite women in cages.

Sunni Islamic terrorist groups in the Sahel region (Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and other nations) to Northern Nigeria (where Sunni Islamists butcher Christians and Muslims alike) – the Sunni Islamic menace is responsible for tens of millions of refugees. Other Islamist groups in Africa are killing people from the Democratic Republic of Congo to North Mozambique. Therefore, Israel isn’t alone in facing the ongoing threat of Sunni Islamic terrorist forces.

In nations where society is overwhelmingly Muslim – the same terrorist forces kill and attack innocents. Henceforth, from Somalia to Pakistan – or the sectarian angle of conflicts in Yemen – the menace of terrorism exists.

Arabization is also another menace from Darfur in Sudan, where Arabs are killing black African Muslims – to the Shabaks in Iraq, who face Arabization. Indeed, slavery was still allowed in the early 1960s in the land of Mecca (Saudi Arabia).

ISRAEL AND HAMAS

The intensification of the attacks by the IDF is leading to high civilian casualties because of the nature of Hamas terrorist tactics that mingle with ordinary Palestinian civilians. Hamas entered Israel to butcher Jews – and Hamas then hid among Palestinian civilians and utilized hospitals to attack Israel with rocket attacks.

Voice of America reports, “Despite appeals and overseas demonstrations, Israel has continued its bombardment across Gaza, saying it is targeting Hamas and accusing it of using civilians as human shields. Critics say Israel’s strikes are often disproportionate, considering the large number of civilians killed.”

The Jewish Virtual Library reports, “In the early days of the war in Gaza started by the Hamas infiltration and attack on Israeli civilians, more than 6,000 rockets were fired from Gaza. The bombardment has continued.”

In Iraq, Sunni Islamists overran the Yazidis and enslaved younger Yazidi women – who would be raped and their children converted to Islam. Older Yazidi women were butchered, similar to Yazidi older men. Other Yazidis – younger – would be enslaved by ISIS. Therefore, it was only the armed forces of Israel that prevented the butchering from spreading to other parts of Israel.

Israel is faced with a horrendous choice – knowing Hamas cares little about the deaths of ordinary Palestinians. After all, Hamas butchered over 1300 Jews in a very short period and then sought to melt away within the Palestinian community.

The Sunni Islamic menace that is responsible for tens of millions of refugees throughout the Sahel region to Northern Nigeria – and from the Democratic Republic of Congo to North Mozambique in Africa: is the same menace that enslaves the Yazidis, kills the Shia, kills Alawites, cleanses Christians, and other deeds in West Asia (the Middle East).

Israel mustn’t feel isolated internationally because Sunni Islamic terrorism is a global menace.

Responsible Gulf Powers, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and others, must seek a solution with Israel concerning the Palestinian Question.

Equally important, – the stateless Kurds to the plight of Christians, the Yazidis, Shabaks, sectarianism, and regional conflicts – where outside nations (East and West) have meddled to the detriment of the region (ongoing conflicts in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen) – all need to be addressed.

Israel needs regional and international understanding – while Israel needs to improve ways to enable Palestinians to flee once the armed forces entrench themselves further in Gaza.

In the long term, if Israel and Gulf Powers (not including Qatar under the prevailing conditions) seek Iran and terrorist forces to lose their respective influence in Gaza, Southern Lebanon (Hezbollah), Iraq, Syria, and Yemen – then Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other regional nations need to work together by seeking a viable economic and political solution to the Palestinian Question.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes