Japan Art and Hokkaido: Nature and Russian Orthodox Church

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Maeda Masao (1904-1974) was born in Hakodate in the prefecture of Hokkaido in northern Japan. He was influenced by Hiratsuka Un’ichi (1895-1997) and Umehara Ryuzaburo (1888-1986).

Above is the influence of the Russian Orthodox Church in Hakodate by Maeda – spirituality and a famous cultural landmark.

Kawase Hasui (1883-1957) created the adorable print above during the early Showa Period. Henceforth, Hasui highlights the stunning natural beauty of the Hokkaido region – through the deftness of color.

The MET Museum says, “Kawase was a leading figure of the early twentieth-century print movement known as Shin-hanga (literally, “new prints”), which focused on traditional techniques and subject matter.”

The final print is by Kato Tetsunosuke. He was active from the mid-1920s until 1950.

His work is heavily connected to the Sapporo Tourist Association. Accordingly, little is known about Tetsunosuke in the English language world. However, his prints highlight high quality and shine a light on the natural beauty of the Hokkaido region.

