Japan Art and Aoyama Masaharu: Nature in the Snow
Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
Aoyama Masaharu (Seiji Aoyama) was born in Saitama prefecture in 1893 and died in 1969. Accordingly, he was born during the dynamic Meiji Period (1868-1912).
His stunning art in this article belongs to the 1950s period. Hence, a new Japan emerged after the war period’s convulsions and utter devastation.
The binding theme is snow and how nature – while also looking bleak – provides a sense of tranquility and escapism from the madding crowds.
It is observable that Masaharu studied traditional Japanese ink painting. Indeed, he learned this delightful angle at the Tokyo School of Fine Arts.
