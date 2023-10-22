Japan Art and Birds by Matsubayashi Keigetsu

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Matsubayashi Keigetsu (1876-1963) is noted for his Nanga (Chinese-influenced art) art in a comparatively decorative style. He delved into the literati world of the Middle Kingdom (China) and the rich cultural traits of his native homeland.

Matsubayashi studied the complexities of art under the esteemed Noguchi Yūkoku (1825-1898) during the Meiji Period (1868-1912).

The Meiji Period enabled Japanese artists to expand internally – and in distant lands. However, the rich cultural traits of China and Japan pulled at the heart of Matsubayashi despite the revolutionary period he belonged to.

His life also witnessed Japanese militarism and the post-war period – where a new Japan emerged from the ashes of war.

These delightful art pieces by Matsubayashi focus on birds. However, true to the nature of Matsubayashi, the substance of his art also focuses on cultural angles.

